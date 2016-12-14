GRANDVIEW — A new service is being offered to help seniors citizens with snow removal beginning Dec. 19.
Homestead Place Senior Living is offering to clear sidewalks free of charge for individuals over age 55 in Grandview, community relations manager Jennifer Pettus said.
The service will also be available in Prosser and Sunnyside.
Call 509-882-4400 for details.
