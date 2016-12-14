STEM school contest set

PULLMAN — Middle school student teams are now forming for the regional Future City Competition from Washington, Idaho and Montana, which will be hosted by Washington State University on Jan. 11, 2017.
Teams that win at university level qualify for sectional competition in Seattle. From there, winners go on to nationals in Washington, D.C., where more than $10,000 in prizes will be awarded.
The program fosters an interest in math, science and engineering.
To participate, visit http://futurecity.org/region/competition-day-5.
