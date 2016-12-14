Take a lighted tour around town

— Get your thermos of hot cocoa, blanket and meet friends and neighbors for a bus tour of Christmas light displays scattered throughout the community.

The Granger tour begins at 6 p.m. tomorrow in the KDNA parking lot on Sunnyside Avenue.

The tour will be preceded by a tree lighting ceremony and a visit from Santa Claus at the Community Center, 121 Sunnyside Ave.

The tour leaves at 6:30 p.m., and will take about an hour.

The annual Christmas Light tour has become a community event, city clerk. Alice Koerner said.

Each year, more lighted homes are added to the tour.

Granger schools Superintendent Margaret Lopez said the district provides a bus for the tour.

The Radio KDNA station provides the holiday sound track for the ride.

This year, more than 20 homes will be on the free tour.

Following the tour everyone will meet in the community center for hot cocoa and cookies.

While enjoying the refreshments, the group will also vote for the best-looking displays.

The Granger lights are not the only ones to be admired in the Lower Valley. The Daily Sun is currently seeking the addresses of outstanding displays from Prosser to Grangers. A map of the locations will be published so that area light lovers can take their own “Tour of the Valley Lights.”

Those wishing to submit addresses of lighted displays may email them to news@dailysunnews.com or jhart@dailysunnew.com.

Deadline for submitting a reader’s choices for lighted displays is Dec. 20.