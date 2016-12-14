Winter weather advisory in effect for Yakima County

— The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Yakima County.

The advisory extends from 1-11 p.m. and is in addition to the winter storm watch already in effect in Benton and Klickitat counties, and most of northern Oregon.

The new advisory is forecasting 2-5 inches of snow to fall in Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima.

“Snow will start early this afternoon and continue into the evening,” the advisory said. “Area roadways will be snow-covered and slick. Visibility will be poor at times.”

According to the Weather Service, the advisory means motorists will experience periods of snowfall that make driving difficult.

“Use caution while driving,” the advisory said.

Meanwhile, the winter storm watch continues in Benton and Klickitat counties from 1 p.m. today until 4 a.m. tomorrow.

Prosser, Bickleton and the Tri-City area are expected to get 3-6 inches of snow.

“The snow may be moderate-to-heavy at times this afternoon and evening,” the Weather Service said. “Less traveled roads could become impassable.

A winter storm warning means severe conditions are expected, with heavy snowfall making roads “dangerous.”

Officials are recommending motorists keep a flashlight, food, water and blankets in their vehicles in case of emergencies.