Blaze damages mobile home

— A local woman is homeless today after her mobile home was destroyed by fire.

Fire crews were called to 131 Parkland Drive, unit No. 88, at about 3:30 p.m. yesterday after smoke and flames engulfed the trailer.

Mary Sabedra has lived in the mobile home there for nearly three decades, daughter Tracy Martinez said. Sabedra was in Seattle receiving cancer treatment at the time of the blaze.

“She’ll probably live with me,” Martinez said about what will happen to her mother when she returns home.

Neighbor Janie Gutierrez was glad Sabedra wasn’t home.

“I heard the dogs bark and looked out the window and saw flames,” Gutierrez said.

Officials did not have a damage estimate or cause at press time.

The flames appeared to begin in the back of the trailer, witnesses told police.

A firefighter told Martinez the fire started in the home’s heating system, she said.

Officials with Pacific Power were on scene to turn off power to the home.

The blaze was the second residential fire in the city in less than a week.

Officials are still investigating a Saturday morning fire that partially destroyed a home at 1412 E. Edison Ave.

Emergency crews were dispatched there at 4:45 a.m. when they found the house engulfed in flames.

Owner Tim Thompson said the family who rented the home from him lost everything in the fire.

Donated items can be dropped off at Thompson Chiropractic, 1209 Meade Ave., Prosser. Those with larger items can call Thompson at 509-840-4313 to arrange pick up.

Sabedra’s home is the second on Parkland Drive this year to be hit by fire.

In March, Sunnyside firefighters were called to 131 Parkland Drive, unit No. 168, which was partially destroyed.

Residents were home at the time, alerted by a smoke alarm, and attempted to extinguish the blaze before calling for help.