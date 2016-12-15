Grandview considers new fire truck

— A divided City Council has taken the first step toward applying for a loan for a new fire truck.

The council voted 3-2, with Councilmen Mike Everett and Gaylord Brewer opposing the application for a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to pay for a new $500,000-$600,000 fire truck.

“Anybody would like to have a shiny fire truck for Christmas,” Everett said. “I cannot support the borrowing of money for this fire truck.”

Everett said the department has fewer fire and more medical emergency calls.

Councilwoman Gloria Mendoza said going after the loan and truck is about planning ahead.

“I like to be proactive,” she said.”It’s better to plan, than wait until it’s needed.”

Councilman Dennis McDonald reminded Everett the city can always pull out of the application process if interest rates go up.

Everett said it isn’t about rates.

“I don’t think it’s a sound business decision at this time.”

Mason said the department will need a truck in 2-3 years, and it could take that long to receive a new one.

If the council proceeds and receives the loan, the cost would be about $25,000 per year for 30 years, City Administrator Cus Arteaga said.