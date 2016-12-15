Grandview offers a heroes’ greeting

Photo by John Fannin
Richard Zook, left, and Gretchen Chronis receive hero award plaques during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting from Mayor Norm Childress and Fire Chief Pat Mason. They were honored for using CPR to save a resident’s life earlier this year.
