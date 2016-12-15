Legion collects items for children

— Fred E. Hayes Post No. 57 legionnaires have collected 3,829 toys for children of military personnel as part of Operation Military Kids.

“We were very surprised by the number of donations,” American Legion member Bob Gates of Grandview said yesterday about the effort coordinated in conjunction with Dollar Tree stores.

“$3,829 worth of toys was donated by shoppers at the Grandview and Sunnyside Dollar Tree stores,” Gates said, noting that equated to 3,829 separate toys.

The toys have been delivered to 792nd Chemical Company of the Washington Army National Guard based in the Grandview Armory.

The items will be distributed to the families of local troops and other units across the state.

“While we probably overwhelmed the local unit with this donation, we always remember to tell people the intent of this program is to support our military and their families,” Gates said.

“The toys are not intended for other agencies or groups unless the military unit wishes to pass them along. “We facilitate the donation transfer.”

“Actually, there is another part to this story,” said Nancy Davidson, secretary of the Post’s Auxiliary Unit. “We asked the armory staff if they could prepare a box of toys for the Grandview Police Department and the Grandview Detachment of the Washington State Patrol, and they eagerly did so.”

The toys were delivered to the agencies this week. They will be carried in patrol cars in case officers come across a child in distress.

“We thought it was a neat idea,” Davidson said. “Both agencies were surprised and excited with the donations.

“So that makes us quite happy.”