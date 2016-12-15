Mabton council approves 2017 fiscal plan

— The City Council unanimously approved a $2.2 million 2017 budget Tuesday night.

Mayor Mario Martinez said the fiscal plan is “pretty darn close” to the preliminary figures city staff presented to the public earlier this fall.

One of the few changes is that work to pave B Street was not completed this year, so money for that project will be rolled over into 2017.

The city budget includes some new funds the council created to address audit issues, Martinez said.

The city anticipates $2.378 million in revenue next year. Extra revenue will be earmarked for the city’s reserve fund.

City officials said $1.8 million in improvements — not including projects carried over from 2016 — comprise a capital budget plan.

In other business, the council decided to not use the headhunting services of Prothman in its search for a new city administrator, Morales said.

“We’ll see what happens in the next month or so,” he said.

At its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 27, the council will consider a three-year contract for Police Chief Phin Haglin, Martinez said.