Schuster named interim chief

— The city has its third police chief in 10 months.

Richard Schuster was named interim chief at the end of November, Mayor Jose Trevino said yesterday.

Schuster replaces Dave Leary, who had been interim since February when Robert Perales was placed on paid personal leave due to legal issues.

“Dave Leary was doing both the chief and sergeant duties,” Trevino said. “He just felt that was a little bit too much.”

Schuster is the most tenured city police officer, Trevino said.

Leary, who was appointed interim by former mayor Charles Wheaton.

“Jose and I go back a long way,” Leary said. “And it wasn’t positive.”

He declined to elaborate.

Perales was placed on administrative leave after he was charged with domestic violence-assault and perjury, records show.

The charges were related to allegations made by his former girlfriend, records show.

Trevino said Perales will remain on paid administrative leave heading into 2017.

“There’s nothing we can do or we’d be in contempt of court,” he said.