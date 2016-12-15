Snow, road conditions close schools

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside, Sunnyside Christian, Grandview, Prosser and Paterson school districts have canceled classes today due to the weather and poor road conditions.
The Toppenish and Mabton school districts are on a two-hour delay this morning.
Also, the Prosser School District's community bond meeting scheduled for tonight is canceled. District officials said they will determine the status of tonight's Mustang athletic events later today.
See today's newspaper and e-edition for more weather-related coverage.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment