Snow, road conditions close schools

— The Sunnyside, Sunnyside Christian, Grandview, Prosser and Paterson school districts have canceled classes today due to the weather and poor road conditions.

The Toppenish and Mabton school districts are on a two-hour delay this morning.

Also, the Prosser School District's community bond meeting scheduled for tonight is canceled. District officials said they will determine the status of tonight's Mustang athletic events later today.

See today's newspaper and e-edition for more weather-related coverage.