— The city and surrounding areas are still digging out today after heavy snowfall prompted some schools to be closed.

Transportation officials were just starting to plow secondary roads this morning, more than 12 hours after the snow began.

State Department of Transportation crews initially started clearing highways linking towns like Mabton and Bickleton to commercial centers.

The Grandview, Prosser, Paterson, Sunnyside Christian and Sunnyside school districts all announced closures about 7 this morning. Meanwhile, Mabton, Granger and others kept their doors open, but were on a two-hour delay.

In preparation for the expected storm yesterday, the Paterson School District closed an hour early to ensure students were home before the winter storm hit.

Law enforcement officials reported some snow-related traffic incidents, including at least one involving an overturned vehicle off Interstate 82 near Zillah.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton reported 2 inches of snow fell in Sunnyside. Combined with previous snowfall, 4 inches were measured on the ground.

The snow-precipitation ratio was 13-1, meaning snow had less moisture content, a meteorologist said.

Prosser snowfall was not available at press time, but Kennewick received 4.5 inches of snow, the only Weather Service snowfall report said.

The report said the city of Yakima received 3 inches of new snow yesterday.

Further south, Klickitat County and northern Oregon suffered the brunt of the winter weather.

The Lyle-Wishram area had snow accumulating at an inch per hour yesterday as 4 inches piled up between noon and 4 p.m.

Reports for the Bickleton area were not available at press time, though snow drifts reportedly covered areas of Bickleton Highway between the community and Mabton. As of press time, however, classes were on a 2-hour delay.

Umatilla, Ore., had even more snow with 6 inches falling before 7 p.m. yesterday.

Schools throughout the Columbia River Gorge are closed today.

Back in the Lower Yakima Valley, police were still finishing up reports of crashes.

Grandview police reported a non-injury crash on West Fifth Street, at Crescent Drive.

Elsewhere in town, officers fielded four calls last night about traffic hazards.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a crash on Buena Road at Yakima Valley Highway, near Zillah.

Granger police were called out to a non-injury crash on Cherry Hill Road.

In Zillah, police were alerted to a non-injury crash on Seventh Street at Second Avenue.

Sunnyside police did not report any snow-related crashes.

Road conditions in the area made travel difficult, nonetheless.

North of the city, the state was still clearing roads leading toward Vernita and the Hanford areas.

Many Hanford contractors were on a delayed work schedule this morning to allow for road cleanup.