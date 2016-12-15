0

Survivor Football Contest

Win $10,000, plus a local prize of $50. Deadline is Friday by 5 p.m.

Credit:
Win $10,000, plus a local prize of $50. Deadline is Friday by 5 p.m.

As of Thursday, December 15, 2016 | 12:44 p.m.

Document

Survivor Football Contest

Download .PDF

Win $10,000, plus a local prize of $50. Deadline is Friday by 5 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment