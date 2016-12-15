Traffic stop leads to possession, other charges

— A Mattawa man will be arraigned Monday for possession of cocaine and attempting to elude police.

Oscar Cabrera-Martinez, 34, is charged with driving under the influence, attempting to elude and resisting arrest. He is also charged with third-degree assault, obstruction, no ignition interlock device and third-degree driving while license suspended, a probable cause document shows.

Cabrera-Martinez appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday after being arrested for possession of cocaine and attempting to elude police Dec. 2, records show.

Judge Douglas L. Federspiel set bail at $75,000.

Cabrera-Martinez was arrested at Milepost 62 on Interstate 82 following a traffic stop by a Washington State Patrol trooper, records show.

During the stop, the trooper allegedly noticed a large bag “… with powdery substance in the cup holder, as well as powder all across the vehicle,” records show.

The trooper called Yakima County drug task force detectives to assist, records show.

A search warrant for Cabrera-Martinez’s vehicle was granted and 23 grams of a white substance in the center console tested positive as cocaine, records show.