Zillah evacuation ends without incident

— A resident is recovering today from exposure to ammonia after a leak caused much of the city to be evacuated.

The person was treated at Toppenish Community Hospital in Toppenish, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Mike Russell said Wednesday.

Nobody else was injured.

The leak originated at Stadelman Fruit, 111 Meade Ave., at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday, officials said. Within an hour, sections of town were evacuated.

Jim Purdy, a 28-year Zillah Fire Department veteran, directed traffic away from the evacuated area.

“This is the first ammonia leak I can recall in about 10 years,” Purdy said from his post near The Cherry Patch mini-mart, 101 First Ave.

Inside the mini-mart, a resident sipped coffee while he waited for the all-clear.

“I’ve only lived here 75 years,” he said, declining to provide his name.

Down the road at the Shell gas station, 900 Vintage Valley Pkwy., Alexis Osorio was working at the edge of the evacuation area.

“The Chevron next door is closed and we’re open,” he said, noting he, his parents and brother live near Maple Way.

“I found out they had to evacuate after I got to work,” he said. “They said they could smell it pretty strong.”

Zillah Middle School’s gymnasium became a makeshift shelter, housing evacuees until they could return home at 12:30 p.m.

Schools Superintendent Doug Burge said the gym had as many as 35 evacuees.

“All buildings in the district were on modified lockdowns until about noon,” Burge said. “We didn’t let students go outside for recesses as a precautionary measure until afternoon.

“We were in constant communication with the Incident Command Center.”

Lunches were provided at the high school and the campus was closed campus during that time, he said.

“Schools went about business as normal as possible,” Burge said. “We did cancel an afternoon preschool. We felt it was the right thing to do at the time.”

Zillah fire and police crews received help from Sunnyside, the Sheriff’s Office and Granger during the evacuation and in responding to the ammonia leak.

The cause of the leak had yet to be determined as of press time.