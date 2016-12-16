Gas leak prompts Safeway shutdown

— The Safeway store at 613 S. Sixth St. has been evacuated and is closed due to the smell of gas about 4 p.m.

The smell of gas was apparent inside and out.

“It got gassy in there,” a store employee said outside.

Another employee confirmed there was a gas leak somewhere in the store.

Employees, some still in aprons and store-issued gear, momentarily directed traffic away from the store until police arrived to place yellow caution tape around all entrances to the parking lot.

The caution tape is still in place.

Led by Battalian Chief Bill Harris, firefighters first turned their attention to the store’s natural gas meter outside and a propane fuel tank storage unit near the entrance.

Harris said a wider evacuation isn't needed.

The store remains closed.

The timing couldn’t have been worse for J.C. Soto and his family.

“We’re supposed to pick up a pregnancy box,” he said. “There’s a box of ballons and we were going to have the kids open it tonight to find out if we have a boy or girl.”

He appealed to Harris to have someone go inside the store to grab the box from the floral center.

Harris wouldn’t have it.

“We need everyone 100 feet away from here,” he said. “End of story.”