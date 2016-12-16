Grandview School Board plans bond vote

— The School District will ask voters next year to approve a $42 million bond measure to build a new high school.

The School Board on Tuesday night approved a resolution putting the proposal on a Feb. 14 ballot.

“More than a year ago, the district hired a consulting firm to conduct community outreach services and key stakeholder interviews to determine what areas people in the community felt the district could work to improve,” spokeswoman Elena Olmstead said in a press release.

“One of the reoccurring items was a need for improvements at Grandview High School.”

In October, consultants unveiled a conceptual plan for a $65 million high school.

State matching funds will make up the $23 million difference not covered by the bond.

Consultant Art Edgerly of edTactics said residents not only want a new high school, but also a second gymnasium and an auditorium.

The proposed new school would be a two-story building to lessen its footprint, architect Ed Champagne said.

The concept also enables the district to build a new high school behind the existing one, so classes are not interrupted during construction.

The new school concept will serve 1,100-1,200 students

Current enrollment is about 900.

The district has had open houses over the past two months, leading up to Tuesday’s decision.

Six months ago, the district formed a facilities advisory team, comprising residents and district staff, to determine what upgrades are needed the high school.

The group also looked at how to address security and other needs of the community.