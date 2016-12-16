Laura Louise Rodriguez, 57, of Granger, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
She was born Dec. 1, 1959, in Prosser.
A celebration of life will be from 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, at The Old Furniture Warehouse event center, 705 Railroad Ave., Zillah.
Elemental Cremation, Seattle, is in care of arrangements.
