OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, December 19 – Orange chicken, Oriental vegetables, cabbage salad, pineapple, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday, December 20 – Spaghetti with ground beef, green beans, tossed green salad with tomatoes, apricots, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, December 21 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, December 22 – Chicken enchilada casserole, broccoli, corn, peach cobbler, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, December 23 – Applewood smoked ham, roasted sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, orange slices, birthday cake, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.