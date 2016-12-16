Officials: Valve caused ammonia leak

— A faulty selanoid valve caused an ammonia leak Wednesday that led to evacuations of much of the town.

The leak originated from Stadelman Fruit, 111 Meade Ave.

“They were in their office and heard a big bang explosion, ran out and saw ammonia,” Fire Chief Paul Stonemetz said.

One person was treated at Toppenish Community Hospital with ammonia exposure. Authorities did not identify the ammonia victim.

The middle school gymnasium turned into a makeshift shelter for as many as 35 people.

Emergency crews at the scene included the Sunnyside Fire Department’s ammonia team, Stonemetz said.

“Sunnyside’s team went in and got the valves isolated,” he said. “Once they got the gas shut off they found a selanoid that went bad.”

Stonemetz said the valve issue was a surprise.

“It happened in the newer part of the building,” he said. “So, I don’t think it was that old.”

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and Granger police assisted with the response and evacuation.