Polar express

— Lower Yakima Valley temperatures will drop below zero tonight.

The National Weather Service is predicting the overnight low temperature will fall to minus 4 degrees.

That’s cold, but it won’t set a record.

The all-time low for Dec. 16 is minus 12 degrees in 1919. During that year’s cold snap, the mercury also dropped to minus 9 on both Dec. 17 and 18.

The wind chill should be of particular concern to residents.

The minus 4 temperatures tonight will feel like minus 15 due to the wind chill

Likewise, tomorrow’s high temperature will be just 13 degrees, but it will feel like minus 5 degrees due to the wind chill.

In Grandview, it will be a high of 13 with the wind chill of minus 6, officials predict.

Prosser residents tomorrow can anticipate lows of minus 3 degrees tonight and minus 5 tomorrow night.

Organizations in Sunnyside and Grandview are planning Wreaths Across America ceremonies at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

Grandview organizers said they will keep the program brief because of concerns about the cold.

A warming trend is headed to the lower valley. The high temperature that day is expected to reach 23 degrees, weather officials said.

The mercury will rise above freezing Monday, when the high temperature is expected to be 33 degrees, officials said.

The National Weather Service is not predicting much in the way of precipitation during the cold snap. There is a 10 percent chance of snow today and tomorrow and a 20 percent chance Sunday, official said.

The Lower Yakima Valley received two-tenths of an inch of snow last night, the Weather Service said.

In Sunnyside, that’s on top of 4 inches that were already on the ground from snow storms earlier in the week.

Elsewhere, Prosser had 6 inches of snow on the ground as of yesterday and Granger had 5.5 inches.

Classes in the Prosser, Grandview and Kiona-Benton school districts were on a two-hour delay this morning.