Crash kills two, injures three

— Two people are dead and three others injured following a four-car crash at 8:15 a.m. yesterday.

The two who are died, Alec S. Guerrero, 14, and Adam C. Guerrero, 12, both of Quincy, were both passengers in a westbound 2002 Honda Odyssey driven by Anne K. Guerrero, 44, of Quincy, the Washington State Patrol said.

Guerrero lost control and the van entered the eastbound lane of state Highway 28, Milepost 5.5, troopers said. She was injured and hospitalized.

The van was struck by Alekandr G. Lukyanov, 35, of Edgwood, who was driving a 2009 Kenworth truck trailer, troopers said. He was not injured.

The impact caused the van to re-enter the westbound lane, where it was struck by a 1981 Isuzu driven by Glen G. Bright, 35, of Moses Lake, troopers said. He was injured. Bright’s passenger, 64-year-old Leon Bright of Moses Lake, was also injured.

After that two more vehicles in the eastbound lane attempted to avoid the crash, lost control and ran into a ditch, troopers said.

The vehicles were a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Patricia M Machado, 41, of East Wenatchee and a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Heather D. Rhoades, 29, of Ephrata, troopers said. Neither were injured.

The cause of the crash was speeding too fast for conditions, the State Patrol said. Charges are pending.