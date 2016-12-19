Crews remedy Safeway gas leak

— A gas leak that shut down a grocery store at peak rush hour Friday was caused by an issue with the meter near its entrance.

Safeway, 614 S. Sixth St., was closed from about 4 p.m. through the rest of the evening due to the natural gas leak.

“We gave them back the store at 8:30 p.m., but they chose not to open it,” Battalion Chief Bill Harris said.

Officials from Cascade Natural Gas were on site, diagnosing and resolving the issue.

“The regulator malfunctioned on the external unit,” Cheyenne Allan said, as she and an other Cascade employee checked the meter. “Once we get that fixed it’ll be good to go.”

There was initial concern the gas leak was coming from inside the store.

“There was a smell of gas,” store employee Arthur Gutierrez said.

At one point, there was concern the leak was underground, coming from under the store, Harris said.

Neither proved the case, as Cascade Natural Gas employees fixed the leaky regulator and the store was open for business as usual throughout the weekend.

Safeway customers seemed to take the leak in stride while expressing concern when news of the leak first spread.

“I guess it’s no longer a Safeway,” Jacqueline Martin posted on social media. “All kidding aside, it’s truly sad. This is a really great store.”

It was the second leak in three days for Sunnyside firefighters.

The department was the lead team in dealing with an ammonia leak in Zillah on Wednesday.

One person was injured from exposure to ammonia during the Zillah leak, which lead to much of the town evacuating. That leak was caused by a faulty valve.

There were no other evacuations required, other than the store, during the gas leak Friday at Safeway.

“The ammonia leak is much more technical,” Harris said. “With gas, it’s more straightforward. You shut it down and wait for gas company.”

The department trains both types of leaks, he said.

“They do take training time,” he said.

Harris and other Sunnyside firefighters had their most recent ammonia leak training in September,f when other departments from the region joined them for an afternoon-long session at the former Monson feedlot property.