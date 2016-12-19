Electoral college met today

— The 32nd Washington Electoral College convened at the state Capitol at high noon today, taking part in a time-honored ritual of awarding the state’s electoral votes for president and vice president.

Results of the meeting were not available by press time, although electors were expected to cast their ballots in accordance with how the state voted.

There has been some debate this year, as media outlets are reporting electors are receiving thousands of e-mails asking them to change the vote.

Amid speculation that several of the 12 delegates will choose to be “faithless” electors, the college met today in the State Reception Room, hosted by Secretary of State Kim Wyman and Gov. Jay Inslee, Wyman spokesman David Ammons said.

Washington state went for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump and dozens of other candidates, so the electors will be the slate elected by Democrats at convention.

All signed pledges to vote for the party nominee, Clinton, but several have since aligned with the so-called “Hamilton Electors” in a national effort to peel off enough Trump electoral votes to deny him the presidency, Ammons said.

Mavericks have said they would vote for an alternative Republican, though the state went for a Democrat and the electors all are Democrats.

The last faithless elector in Washington was Mike Padden of Spokane Valley, now a state senator, Ammons said. He voted for Ronald Reagan in 1976, rather than Gerald Ford, who had carried the state that election.

The Legislature quickly passed a law imposing a civil penalty of up to $1,000 to vote for someone other than the nominee. It has never been imposed.

Wyman has been conferring with the Attorney General on a process for levying a penalty if there are faithless electors this time, Ammons said.

Hamilton Electors lost their attempt to persuade a federal judge to block such fines, but they vowed to appeal.

Wyman said the Electoral College has always been controversial in some circles, particularly in years like this one where the popular vote winner did not receive enough electoral votes to win the presidency.

Washington actually has signed up as one of 11 states in the National Popular Vote compact aimed at following the popular vote, Ammons said. That bill passed in 2009. More states would need to join, with collectively having a majority of the electoral votes, to trigger the law.

U.S. founders decided on the Electoral College process, basically winner-take-all by state, as a compromise between Congress voting on the president and vice president, and allowing a direct popular vote by qualified citizens, Ammons said.

Each state gets electors equal to the number of its U.S. senators and representatives.

That’s currently 12 for Washington, the second largest bloc in the West. It takes 270 electoral votes to elect a president.