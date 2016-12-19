Funding sought for Sunnyside woman who lost all in a fire

— A local woman’s friends and family have established a Go Fund Me account to help her recover from a fire that destroyed her home and belongings Wednesday.

Mary Sabedra was in Seattle receiving treatment for lymphoma when her mobile home at 131 Parkland Drive No. 88 was destroyed by fire.

“She is a very sweet woman who is disabled with rheumatoid arthritis and battling lymphoma for the second time in two years,” family friend Kimberly Meinecke said. “She is currently hospitalized at the University of Washington. While there her home burned down and she lost everything.”

Sabedra did not have insurance on her home of nearly 30 years, the Fire Department confirmed.

So far, $1,020 of $15,000 has been raised.

The fund-raising account is at gofundme.com/sabedra-family-fire-fund

Sabedra’s daughter, Tracy Martinez, has indicated her mother will probably live with her when she returns from Seattle.

Sabedra is one of two households receiving help due to a fire.

A family lost their rental home at 1412 E. Edison Ave. to a fire Dec. 10.

Owner Tim Thompson said the family who rented the home from him lost everything in the fire.

Donated items can be dropped off at Thompson Chiropractic, 1209 Meade Ave., Prosser.

Those with larger items can call Thompson at 509-840-4313 to arrange pick up.