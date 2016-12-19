Glennette Evans, 91, of Friday Harbor and a former, long-time Prosser resident, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Friday Harbor.
She was born March 18, 1925, in Prosser.
Viewing will be at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview, from 1-7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Dec. 22, in Covenant Presbyterian Church in Prosser.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
