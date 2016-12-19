Ice storm on the way

— A weather system is expected to bring freezing rain to the Lower Yakima Valley through tomorrow morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a region that includes the Kittitas and Yakima valleys.

Weather officials forecast snow followed by a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

“While there will not be too much snow accumulation, there will be enough of a combination of a wintry mix to warrant a winter weather advisory continuing overnight into early Tuesday morning.

The advisory began at 4 p.m. today.

Weather officials anticipate 1 or 2 inches of snow and urge caution due to the potential for icy roads due to freezing rain.

Wind gusts are also anticipated up to 20 mph hour tonight, they said.

The anticipated snow and ice will be in addition to four inches of snow already on the ground in Sunnyside and six inches in Prosser.