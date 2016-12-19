The Lower Yakima Valley pays its respects

Five hundred Lower Yakima Valley veterans had their graves honored Saturday during the annual Wreaths Across America event.

However, the 243 wreaths expected to be placed for Sunnyside veterans’ graves in Lower Valley Memorial Gardens didn’t arrive in time for the 9 a.m. ceremony.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at the Grandview Cemetery for its sixth annual Wreaths Across America event.

They fended off below zero temperatures to place wreaths on every veteran’s final resting place.

American Legion Post No. 57 Commander Robert Gates thanked participants for braving the elements.

He then reminded them that those buried at the cemetery had endured far more hardship in defense of the country.

“We shall not forget you,” he said of the buried. “We shall remember.”

The service was for the living, too.

Gates took note of the many veterans assembled for the wreath laying.

“We are here today to say thank you. We are honored to know each and every one of you.”

Jose Albert Leon was among them. An Army veteran, he was there “...to honor my uncle Nato Ochoa. He was in the honor guard and I am, too.”

Ed Herrera and daughter Vanessa came in response to a call for assistance.

“I’m in the Grandview Rotary. They said volunteers were needed. So we’re here to help.”

Jamie Weenink of Sunnyside, lie so many others on Saturday, cherished the opportunity to serve.

“I’m here to honor those who served our country,” Weenink said. “It’s just an honor to serve them.”

Sunnyside

Memorial Gardens Manager Tim Morris greeted families arriving at the cemetery with apologies.



“We received an e-mail from the Wreaths Across America spokespersons saying the wreaths had been delayed,” Morris said.

The Sunnyside Veterans of Foreign Wars officers, including Sunnyside Mayor Jim Restucci were on hand for the ceremony.

“It’s a real shame,” Restucci said. “Everyone was ready to do this and when Tim (Morris) received the email.”

The e-mail from Wreaths Across America spokesperson Amber Caron offered apologies.

She wrote the wreaths would be delivered as soon as possible.

Caron, reached in Chicago this morning, said the Sunnyside ceremony was one of four locations which didn’t receive their wreaths in a timely manner.

“We, of course, strive to have 100 percent delivery, but due to transportation uses, we do miss a few,” Caron said.

She said this year 1.2 million wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves across the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii.