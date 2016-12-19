Mabton hit by outage

— A power outage left much of the town without electricity Saturday.

The outage on the coldest day of the year began at 7:51 a.m., leaving 807 Pacific Power customers without power.

By 3:20 p.m. crews had restored power to all but 192 customers, utility officials said.

Power was restored to the remaining customers by 6 p.m. officials said.

“Burnt jumpers” caused the outage, Pacific Power spokesman Ry Schwark said.

He said the jumpers, when operational, allow the utility to switch circuits on and off when there are issues.

“Effectively, they’re big line circuit breakers,” Schwark said.

He said Saturday’s sub-zero temperatures had nothing to do with the jumper issue.

“Equipment like that can just malfunction at any time,” he said.

It was the Lower Yakima Valley’s third large-scale power outage in the last two months. Pacific Power officials consider any outage impacting at least 500 customers to be “large scale.”

The others included a home demolition in Sunnyside that knocked out power to 1,200 customers in Sunnyside and Zillah. The outage lasted for two hours.

Then, in October, 1,194 customers were without power during an outage that lasted three hours. That outage was caused by a record-setting rain storm that also caused power pole fires in Toppenish, Granger and Outlook.