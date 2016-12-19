State issues report for Twisp River Fire

— State and federal officials said they have learned lessons from a wildfire that killed three firefighters.

The U.S. Forest Service and Washington State Department of Natural Resources released a report Friday outlining recommendations on moving forward in firefighting efforts based on the Aug. 19, 2015 Twisp River Fire.

The blaze also injured four firefighters.

The report calls for addressing time management, financial and structural protection issues, and innovation.

It also calls for better understood policy, guidance and greater emphasis on fire-resilient landscapes and communities.

It calls for recognizing the benefits of communication and relationships within the firefighting community.