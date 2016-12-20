Mario A. Palomo, 92, of Kennewick died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Kennewick.

He was born Feb. 29, 1924, in Coahuila, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.