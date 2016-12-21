Eliberto Guajardo, 88, of Granger passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at home surrounded by family and prayer.

Eliberto “Nino” was born March 16, 1928, in Edinburg, Texas to Roumaldo and Leonor Guajardo.

He married his first wife, Elisa, in 1949. They shared eighth children; Roumaldo (Brandy) Guajardo of Yakima, WA., Leonor (John) Appleby of Yakima, Lionel Guajardo of Grants Pass, Ore., Zulema (Leo) Castellano of Grants Pass and Eliberto Jr. Guajardo of Grants Pass.

He then married his second wife, Natividad Barrera, in 1977 and shared three children; Sonia (Gabino) Cavasos, Luis (Autumn) Guajardo and Gabriel Guajardo, all of Granger; and two step-daughters, Maria (Emerico) Perez of Houston, Texas and, Corina (Nick) Barrera of Granger.

He has all together 33 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and five great-great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Dolores and Gracie; son, Clyde; his parents, Roumaldo and Leonor; sisters, Apolonia and Petra; brothers, Oscar and Santiago; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dad was a very strong, independent hard-working man from Texas. This was instilled in him by growing up with his older sisters and brothers who helped raised him after the passing of both his parents at a very young age.

During his young adult life he began to travel for work to such places as Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, California, Oregon and Washington.

Over the years he learned many traits of work and eventually made a home in the small town of Granger.

It was here he made the rest of his memories and built his home to his liking. Dad was always building and creating new interior and exterior pieces for the home.

Dad was very proud the day he received a plaque for being recognized for the gazebo he built behind the KDNA radio station in Granger in the 1980s.

He was then told by his doctor he could no longer work because of a back injury he sustained while working for Gama Foods in the Lower Valley.

It was at this time he became the homemaker, preparing meals and attending to his children and keeping up the home.

Dad still had his little projects but nothing too big that he couldn’t handle from day to day.

He was a very strong and determined man, although during this past year he grew weak and continued to lose weight, go blind and get dementia.

But not once during this difficult time did he ever forget to mention how he was leaving to Texas the next day!

His death was due to heart failure. He beat everything else that came his way, even a heart attack that should have taken his life.

We will miss you and our brother and sisters. Our faith and belief that we will see you again one day stronger every day.

Your grandchildren and great grandchildren hold your memory in their hearts and will tell their children all about you and how much they admire and loved you.

Recital of the Holy Rosary will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

A reception will follow at Saint Joseph’s gymnasium following graveside services.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.