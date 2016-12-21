Grizzlies host JV wrestling invitational

SUNNYSIDE — The Grizzlies will host their annual Sunnyside JV Invite wrestling tournament today.
Junior-varsity grapplers from throughout the region are expected to compete, including Chiawana, Kennewick and East Valley (Yakima).
Weigh-ins are at 7 am.; wrestling begins at 8:30 a.m. in the high school gymnasium, 1801 E. Edison Ave.
