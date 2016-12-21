Leopards boys keep control of SCAC

— The Leopards boys basketball team remains undefeated today after thumping Goldendale, 83-44, last night.

The victory keeps Zillah in control of the South Central-West Athletic Conference.

Grandview also posted a big win last night, 68-58 over East Valley (Yakima).

The Granger Spartans knocked off Mabton, 58-42, and Selah upset Prosser, 68-60, in a Central Washington Athletic Conference matchup. Meanwhile, Prescott knocked off Bickleton, 68-54.

Nate Whitaker led Zillah (4-0) with 23 points as Beau Widner and Trey Delp each added 17.

Goldendale’s top scorers were Jess Beierle and Alex Mains, each with 14 points.

In other boys games last night:

Grandview’s Gunnar Chronis’ 29 points led the Greyhounds (3-5) to victory over East Valley. Gabe Esqueda added 20 points. Haley Harrington led East Valley with 16 points.

Granger took a non-league win into the Christmas break, downing the Vikings, 58-42. Ulyses Dias led the Spartans with 13 points and Trevor Smith added 10. Mabton (1-5) was led by Diego Garza with 17 points.

The Selah Vikings upset Prosser, 68-60, with Mustang Scott Blakney fouling out of the game with 19 points. Nate Brown added 17 for Prosser.

Home court advantage was not enough for the Bickleton Pirates (1-2), who fell last night to Prescott, 54-68. Noah Servi led Bickleton with 17 points.