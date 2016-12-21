Mario Arriaga Palomo, 92 a longtime resident of Sunnyside, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, surrounded by his family at Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born Feb. 29, 1924, to Maximina and Tomas Palomo at Piedras Negras Coahuila, Mexico.

He married Maria Ramirez in January 1952 and together they raised two children.

Mario lived in Mexico until 1953, when he moved to Eagle Pass, Texas. He traveled from Texas to Washington from 1957 to 1970, when they decided to stay in Washington.

He lived in Mabton until 1975, then moved to Sunnyside. He worked for John I Haas until 1982 when he retired. Then he took up being a cobbler by profession.

Mario was a lifetime member of Iglesia “El Calvario” in Sunnyside. He enjoyed singing and reading the Bible. He was “Wello” (grandfather) to more than just his family and his favorite thing was to be able to do things for others. He loved and saw only the good in people. He loved his family and he loved the Lord.

Mario is survived by one son, Mario (Janie) Palomo; son-in-law, Amando Jaramillo, grandchildren, Samuel (Esther) Jaramillo, Ester (Rey) Espinoza, Elizabeth (Ullisus) Alaniz, Benjamin Jaramillo, Megan (Terry) Alvarado, and Darrell (Kass) Palomo; 24 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Faustino and Tomas Palomo; and four sisters; Lydia Palomo, Esperanza Riojas, Socorro Guerrero, and Eusebla Cedillo.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Maria; daughter, Lucy Jarmillo; granddaughter, Rebekah Taber; and one brother, Jose.

Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 22, 2016, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.