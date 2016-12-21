Showshoe walks offered

— Mount Rainier National Park rangers will begin offering guided snowshoe walks this weekend.

Conditions permitting, the walks will be available daily from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, starting at the Jackson Visitor Center. The walks begin at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sign up one hour before the walk.

The two-hour walks cover 1.8 miles and are limited to 25 people, on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must be at least 8 years old.