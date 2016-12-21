Snoqualmie tubing opens

HYAK — It’s tubing season at Snoqualmie Pass.
The Summit at Snoqualmie Tubing Center is open this holiday weekend from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The tubing area features more than eight downhill lanes with vertical drops of about 60 feet. The lanes are 500-feet long.
Admission is charged to the tubing area.
