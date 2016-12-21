Sunnyside champs

Daniel Guillen/special to The Daily Sun
Grizzlies Stephanie Blankenship at 110 pounds, left, and Aylin Bautista at 170 pounds both pinned all their opponents to bring home gold medals Saturday from the annual Hammerhead Invitational Wrestling Tournament in Bremerton. The girls are holding up their weight brackets and sporting gold medals.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment