Sunnyside Christian hosts Naches today

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Christian Knights boys and girls basketball teams are hoping for early Christmas today when they host the Naches Valley Rangers.
Hoops action tips off at 6 p.m. with the girls game.
Sunnyside Christian (4-1) is coming off a 58-17 trouncing of Riverside Christian on Dec. 16. The girls three-game win streak also includes a 68-12 victory over Trout Lake on Dec. 13 and a 64-54 victory over Mabton. They also dunked Kiona-Benton, 53-35, on Dec. 2.
Their only loss of the season was 56-51 to the La Salle Lightning on Dec. 6.
The Knights girls will square off against a struggling Rangers team that had only won one game prior to last night.
The Rangers (1-4 overall and 0-3 in district) faced La Salle last night; game details weren’t available at press time.
The Rangers are anchored by seniors Brooklyn Doll, Cheyanne Breshears and Maddie Luster.
Seniors leading the Knights girls include 5-foot-2 Aydan Harrington and 6-foot-1 Kristen Broersma.
Boys action begins at 7:30 p.m.
The undefeated Knights boys will be facing a tall Rangers team with at least seven players standing 6-foot or taller.
Seniors Ryker Tripp and Jeb Callaghan, both 6-foot-1, anchor the Rangers team with 6-foot-2 junior Lincoln Turner.
But that height may not be an issue for the Knights (4-0), who also bring altitude to the court with junior Cade Bosma and senior Justin Faber both standing 6-foot-3, and junior Luke Wagenaar at 6-foot-2.
Naches Valley was 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district before playing La Salle last night. Information on that game was not available by press time.
The Rangers are also coming off a big 64-14 Dec. 17 victory over South Central-West rival Highland. Prior to that, the Granger Spartans, another league rival, dunked the Rangers, 56-51.
The Knights take the court after walloping Riverside Christian, 79-21, on Dec. 16. They trounced Trout Lake on Dec. 13 by nearly the same score — 75-21.
