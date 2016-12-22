The Daily Sun seeks 2016 man, woman of the year nominees

— For the second consecutive year, The Daily Sun wants to hear from readers about whom they believe should be the man and woman of the year for 2016.

Community members can offer kudos in suggesting candidates for Lower Yakima Valley man and woman of the year honors for 2016.

Through Friday, Dec. 30, the newspaper is accepting nominations. Individuals who live or work in the Lower Yakima Valley are eligible.

Nominees can include anyone.

They can be stay-at-home parents, local business employees or owners, retirees, community volunteers or those involved with local governments, such as city, port or school employees or elected officials.

In 250 words or less, tell us why you think someone is deserving of the recognition as 2016 Man of the Year or 2016 Woman of the Year. Please include the nominee’s qualifications, his or her name, age, address and phone number.

Email nominations to news@dailysunnews.com.

In 2015, several readers nominated Greg Schlieve for Man of the Year honors.

He was selected for vision and efforts on behalf of the Jerry Taylor Veterans Memorial Plaza near the corner of Edison Avenue and Ninth Street in Sunnyside.

Also in 2015, readers nominated Charlene Maling as the Woman of the Year.

Letters from several Lower Yakima Valley residents expressed appreciation for her work as volunteer manager of Sunnyside Community Hospital Auxiliary’s gift shop.

“Through all that Charlene’s involved in, she’s made a difference in many people’s lives over the decades,” Barbara Skinner of Sunnyside wrote in nominating Maling.

The 2016 man and woman of the year honorees will be announced early next year.