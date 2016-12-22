Holiday closures planned

— Federal, state and local government offices will be closed Monday due to the Christmas holiday.

With Christmas falling on a Sunday, offices and many service industries will take Monday as their official holiday.

That includes city halls in Granger, Grandview, Prosser, Sunnyside and Zillah.

School district offices will close for the day, as will other local governments such as ports and irrigation districts.

Some city or government-owned services will also be closed, such as community centers.

Sunnyside residents will have their garbage picked up Friday as scheduled.

In Grandview, only Monday pick ups will be affected.

The U.S. mail will not be delivered Monday and post offices will be closed.

Many local, private businesses will close their doors Monday, as well.

That includes banks, medical offices and other professional services.

In addition, all Yakima County offices including the county assessor and treasurer offices will be closed Monday.

Libraries will close for the Christmas holiday from 1 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

The Daily Sun office at 600 S. Sixth St. will open Monday for regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.