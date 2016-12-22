On the lighted tour

Homes on Wing Hill, just off Forsell Road, are among the residences on the Lower Valley Tour of Lighted Houses. These lights are at the home of Jerry and Lori Harris of 141 Summit Drive, above, and Dan and Rebecca Roberts of 121 Summit Drive, at right.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment