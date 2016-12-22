Miguel Prieto, 41, of Sunnyside, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Sunnyside.

Miguel was born March 8, 1975, in Prosser, the son of Guadalupe (Delgado) and Antonio Prieto.

Miguel received his education in Grandview and graduated with the Grandview High School Class of 1994.



On Aug. 24, 1996, he married Elidia Ortega in Granger.

Miguel worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed driving semis and watching his 49ers football team. He also loved joking, laughing and going away on trips with family and friends.

Miguel is survived by his wife, Elidia Prieto; children, Miguel Prieto, Kassandra Prieto and Esteban Pedro Mendez; parents, Antonio and Aurora Prieto; siblings, Soledad Morales, Petra Morales, Antonio Prieto, Raul Prieto, Eduardo Prieto, Jaime Prieto, Jesse Prieto, Javier Prieto and Maribel Prieto; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother Guadalupe Prieto.

Viewing and visitation were Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, from 2-8 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 1 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Burial will follow in Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.