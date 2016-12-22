Package thief suspect named

— A local woman is suspected to be the package thief reported yesterday by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Long, 37, was identified with help from a surveillance camera at a house where she was allegedly recorded stealing a package from a door step, Detective Sgt. Mike Russell said.

The pickup shown in the camera’s footage has been located along with additional evidence of unreported package thefts, Detective Sergeant Mike Russell said, noting Long has an existing felony warrant.

She was last seen allegedly taking a package from the front door step of a home in the 5000 block of Boulder Way in Terrace Heights, he said.

That home’s camera footage captured Long approaching.

It also showed a grey or silver Chevrolet Z-71 extended cab pick-up with tinted windows and stock wheels backed into the driveway, Russell said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.

Russell noted tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.