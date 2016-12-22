Police seek Zillah robbery suspect

— Police are seeking a man who allegedly robbed a local gas station Tuesday night.

The robbery was 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Ameristar Texaco, 723 First Ave., police said. The man did not display a weapon, he got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as white, in his mid-20s, 6-foot-2 and weighing about 260 pounds, police said. He was wearing a No. 24 Seahawks jersey with a blue and green Seahawks beanie and dark pants.

He is also described as having an unknown, 4-inch by 4-inch tattoo on his right inner forearm, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Zillah police at 509-829-6100.

It was the second Lower Yakima Valley business to be robbed in less than two weeks.

On Dec. 8, three men wearing hooded jackets and black masks entered the Smoke Shop Mini-Mart, in the 301 S. 13th St., Sunnyside, Cmdr. Scott Bailey said. Each was armed with a handgun.

The suspects threatened the store clerk and a customer, forcing them to the ground and binding their hands, Bailey said, noting nobody was injured

The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, he said.

Sunnyside police are still searching for the suspects.

They are described as Hispanic males each approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 180 pounds, Bailey said. Each was wearing a hooded jacket, two were grey, one black or blue in color.

Police are asking anyone with related information to call 509-836-6200.