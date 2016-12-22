Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

December 20

Traffic hazard on Division Street at West Second Street.

Assist agency on North Elm Street.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Elm Street at OIE Rod.

Assist agency on Division Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Residential alarm on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Main Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Fifth Street.

Domestic disturbance on East Fourth Street.

December 21

Suspicious circumstance on Stover Road.

GRANGER POLICE

December 20

Welfare check on Temby Lane.

Residential alarm on G Avenue.

Animal problem on West Boulevard North.

Domestic disturbance on East A Street.

Vehicle theft on B Street.

December 21

Welfare check on state Highway 223.

MABTON POLICE

December 20

Burglary on Seventh Avenue.

Welfare check on Third Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

December 20, 2016

DISMISSALS

Doyle Edward Melius, dob 12/14/56, cell phone use while driving.

Rodrigo Orozco, dob 12/03/98, no valid operators license with valid identification.

Oralia Torres Valdivia, dob 12/13/80, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Stephen Phillip Cifuentes, dob 08/29/89, third-degree theft.

Valentin Pacheco Cabrera, dob 01/14/95, no valid operators license with valid identification.

Joel Leos, dob 07/29/92, false statement to public servant.

Kee Scott Natani, dob 09/10/82, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Fernando Pascacio Torres, dob 08/30/89, fourth-degree assault.

Tommy Lee Privett, dob 01/07/69, disorderly conduct.

PRELIMINARY HEARING

David Castillo, dob 03/14/86, third-degree driving while license suspended. $1,000 fine.

Adolfo Barajas Gutierrez, dob 07/09/78, third-degree driving while license suspended. $1,000 fine.

Lucinda L. Knowles, dob 11/28/61, third-degree driving while license suspended. $1,000 fine.

modify/rescind no-contact order

Fernando Pascacio Torres, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. Order lifted.

BENCH WARRANT

Jose Daniel Alvarez Sanchez, dob 05/30/97, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Jose Daniel Alvarez Sanchez, dob 05/30/97, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Jose Daniel Alvarez Sanchez, dob 05/30/97, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Jose Daniel Alvarez Sanchez, dob 05/30/97, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Jessica Bojorquez, dob 10/30/93, third-degree driving while license suspended.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Jose Daniel Alvarez Sanchez, dob 05/30/97, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and no valid operators license with valid identification.

Jose Daniel Alvarez Sanchez, dob 05/30/97, speeding 15 mph over the limit in a 40 mph or under zone.

Jose Daniel Alvarez Sanchez, dob 05/30/97, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Defective exhaust, first offense.

Jessica Bojorquez, dob 10/30/93, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and failure to stop at a signal marking.

STIPULATED ORDER OF COMPLIANCE

Jose Luis A. Gomez, dob 12/24/88, third-degree malicious mischief. Order revoked. Found guilty. Sentenced to 364 days in jail, with 319 days suspended. $630 fine.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE

Pedro Canchola Castillo, dob 08/26/95, provoking an assault. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Ramon Magana Jr., dob 01/18/1989, threats to do harm. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Valentin Pacheco Cabrera, dob 01/14/95, driving under the influence amended to reckless driving. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentenced to 364 days in jail, with 319 days suspended. $250 fine and court costs.

MITIGATION HEARING

Sabina Bernal, dob 08/29/60, passing a stopped school bus. $200 fine.

David Clara, dob 05/02/91, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine. Failure to stop at signal marking. $136 fine. Failure to sign/carry/display vehicle registration. $228 fine. Defective windshield. $136 fine.

Paula Juarez Escobar, dob 06/29/59, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine. Cell phone use while driving. $136 fine.

Jose Gabriel Farias, dob 09/03/89, failure to stop/yield at an intersection. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Sadrac Franco Atanacio, dob 07/06/88, speeding 22 mph over the limit in a 40 mph or under zone and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Neira Rubi Gonzalez, dob 06/26/91, failure to obey traffic control device. $136 fine.

Carlos Raul Hernandez, dob 10/19/98, following too close. $187 fine.

Jonathan Ricardo Lares Lopez, dob 09/28/95, failure to renew expired registration within two months. $136 fine. Body or body hardware protrusions. $136 fine. Failure to initially register vehicle. $1,122 fine.

Kevin Raziel Rodriguez, dob 05/14/2000, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine. Interim license passenger under 20. $136.

Alvaro Rosas Albarran, dob 10/25/99, no valid operators license with valid identity. $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine. Failure to dim lights. $136 fine.

Ana Lilia Salazar Rodriguez, dob 06/30/88, violation of instruction permit. $136 fine.

Antonio Sanchez Ramos, dob 11/05/63, control of potentially dangerous dog. $500.

Mauricio None Silva, dob 02/22/98, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Isabel Garcia, dob 09/22/83, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

Lucinda L. Knowles, dob 11/26/61, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

Albino Velasquez Caja, dob 03/01/64, failure to renew expired registration within two months. $100 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

December 20

Transport to West Fifth Avenue, Kittitas County.

Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue at state Highway 241.

Traffic hazard on West Grandview Avenue.

Welfare check on Cemetery Road.

Threats on Bagley Drive.

Welfare check on South Ninth Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on Lappin Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Louise Way at Columbia Avenue.

Recovered stolen vehicle on Gap Road at Lester Road.

Assist agency on Outlook road.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Allen Road.

Suspicious circumstance on North Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fifth Street.

Assist resident on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

December 22

Court order violation on West Maple Avenue.

Welfare check on Tacoma Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

December 20

Traffic hazard on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Parking problem on Lavinia Lane, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on West Riverside Avenue, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Abuse neglect on Cody Lane, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Buena Road, Zillah.

Recovered stolen property on Gap Road at South Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on Lavinia Lane, Wapato.

Residential alarm on West Woodin Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Outlook Road, Outlook.

ZILLAH POLICE

December 20

Robbery on First Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

December 20

Welfare check on West First Street.