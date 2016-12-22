Two-car crash injures three

— Three people are recovering from injuries sustained in a two-car crash yesterday morning.

Justin D. Lilley, 30, of Benton City, was northbound in a 2013 Nissan Versa on state Highway 225 and stopped at a stop sign at state Highway 240, the Washington State Patrol said.

He then pulled out in front of an eastbound 2010 Toyota Camry driven by David F. Yorgesen, 77, of Mattawa, troopers said.

Both drivers were injured and transported to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, troopers said. Yorgeson’s passenger, Sharon R. Yorgeson, 71, also of Mattawa, was injured and taken to Kadlec Medical Center.

Lilley was cited for failing to yield the right of way and negligent driving, troopers said.