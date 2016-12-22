Two-car crash injures three

BENTON CITY — Three people are recovering from injuries sustained in a two-car crash yesterday morning.
Justin D. Lilley, 30, of Benton City, was northbound in a 2013 Nissan Versa on state Highway 225 and stopped at a stop sign at state Highway 240, the Washington State Patrol said.
He then pulled out in front of an eastbound 2010 Toyota Camry driven by David F. Yorgesen, 77, of Mattawa, troopers said.
Both drivers were injured and transported to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, troopers said. Yorgeson’s passenger, Sharon R. Yorgeson, 71, also of Mattawa, was injured and taken to Kadlec Medical Center.
Lilley was cited for failing to yield the right of way and negligent driving, troopers said.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment