Water cleanup continues at Sunnyside school

— Crews are cleaning up water damage at a local school.

Custodians at Sun Valley Elementary School, 1220 N. 16th St., found water flooding a 6,000-square-foot area when they reported for work at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It was caused by a frozen pipe that burst some time Monday night or early Tuesday morning, Maintenance and Facilities Director Jeremy Hazzard said.

The issue was an exterior water faucet outside the teacher’s lounge that froze and cracked during the area’s below zero temperatures earlier this week, Hazzard said.

The break sent water gushing inside a wall of the teachers lounge and down to the floor behind a stove.

From there, two inches of standing water spread to the front office area, a teacher work room, conference room, nurse’s office, one classroom and Principal Jeri Paulakis’ office.

“This building’s been here seven, eight years and we’ve never had this problem,” he said. “But, we haven’t had temperatures this cold.”

The problem could have been avoided if the district had installed an independent, exterior shut-off valve for the faucet, Hazzard said.

That way, the district could simply turn off and drain the water fountain before each winter. The way it is now, water would have to be shut off to a large part of the building to shut down the fountain, he said.

The district’s newest school, Washington Elementary School, has shut off valves for exterior faucets, Hazard said.

“We’re checking all the district’s buildings to see if they have that,” he said.

District spokeswoman Jessica Morgan praised the quick work of staff in preventing further damage.

She said it’s too soon to say what the total cost will be.

As many as 15 workers arrived on site to begin the clean-up process, Hazzard said. The district has since hired Belfor to clean up.

The clean-up cost will be turned over to the district’s insurer, Hazzard said.

As for how much that cost will be, he said that won’t be known until sheet rock is removed to see how extensive water damage is and how much of the insulation is wet.

The problem is that insulation soaks up water and spreads it up walls, Hazzard said.



Crews may have to cut away at least a foot up each wall in water-damaged areas, he said.

Mold could develop in damp areas that aren’t cut away. That becomes an indoor air quality concern for students and staff, he said.

“I don’t like the M word,” Hazzard said.

Carpets and furnishings are being cleaned and should not need to be replaced, Hazzard said.

Staff and clean-up crews have stacked furnishings and equipment in dry areas, particularly in the school’s multipurpose room which serves as the cafeteria during school days.

Hazzard said classes should resume on Jan. 3 as scheduled at Sun Valley when Christmas break concludes.

The school may not be entirely back together by then, but water damage will have been eliminated, he said.

“There may still be some furniture out of place and some missing sheetrock,” he said.

In a way, the pipe break’s timing was fortunate, Hazzard said. If it had happened closer to when classes resume or the night before a school day, the district might have needed other options.

Those could have included canceling classes or re-routing students to other schools.

“That would have been a real challenge,” Hazzard said.