Countdown under way for Santa

— The nation will begin tracking Santa tomorrow as he travels the globe this Christmas Eve.

The Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center plans to start tracking Santa at 11 p.m. tomorrow as he begins his journey from the North Pole.

Via satellites, radars and jet fighters the federal agency annually makes it possible to track Santa Claus as he delivers presents worldwide.

Live updates are also provided via the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Tracks Santa website. Click here to Track Santa.

NORAD also provides specifics on Santa’s sleigh.

For example, the agency notes the sleigh weighs approximately 60,000 tons at take-off due to the load of gifts.

It weighs 80,000 tons when it first touches down due to ice and snow accumulation.

The sleigh runs on a 9 RP, reindeer propulsion, system, NORAD said. Its emissions are classified.

Volunteers staff telephones and computers to answer calls and emails from children from around the world.

Nearly 9 million inquiries from more than 200 countries and territories are fielded by the center, officials said.

This year, those wishing to track Santa can also visit he center’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr and TroopTube.tv sites.

The federal agency has been tracking Santa and his sleigh since 1955, when a little girl called and spoke with Col. Harry Shoup. She wanted to know the whereabouts of Santa after reading an advertisement in the local newspaper.

The advertisement read: “Hey, Kiddies! Call me direct and be sure and dial the correct number.”

But the number was incorrectly printed, directing calls instead to the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, according to information provided by NORAD.

Shoup, who has since been dubbed the “Santa Colonel,” chose not to hang up on the children who called that night. Instead, he had his operators locate Santa as each call was received.

Officials say that is how the center’s tradition of tracking Santa each Christmas Eve began.