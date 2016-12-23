Mabton man injured in crash

WAPATO — A Mabton man is recovering from injuries he sustained in a crash at 5:42 a.m. today.
Alexander Cunningham, 21, was driving a GMC pick-up westbound on Interstate 82 and tried to avoid a deer in the roadway, the Washington State Patrol said.
Cunningham swerved to avoid thedeer at Milepost 48 and his vehicle left the roadway, troopers said.
He was injured and taken to Toppenish Community Hospital, troopers said. He was wearing a seat belt.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment