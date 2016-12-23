Mabton man injured in crash

— A Mabton man is recovering from injuries he sustained in a crash at 5:42 a.m. today.

Alexander Cunningham, 21, was driving a GMC pick-up westbound on Interstate 82 and tried to avoid a deer in the roadway, the Washington State Patrol said.

Cunningham swerved to avoid thedeer at Milepost 48 and his vehicle left the roadway, troopers said.

He was injured and taken to Toppenish Community Hospital, troopers said. He was wearing a seat belt.